Jay Z Thanks Every Rapper Who Inspired Him: ‘Rakim, Kane, KRS, Chuck, Cube, Jaz, Em, Andre, Nas’

Jay Z is being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame today (June 15) and the hip-hop legend decided to take time out from waiting on he and Beyonce's twin babies to arrive and thanks every hip-hop artist that got him to where he is today.

Tweeting for the first time in three months, Hov gave a nod to every rapper that ever pushed him.

"Thank you to all the people that have inspired me," Jay tweeted. "Rakim KANE KRS chuck cube Jaz Em Andre Nas big PAC cole kendrick chance jayE ..wait"

Jay kept rattling off names that included everybody from Queen Latifah to Mac Miller, constantly checking himself for forgetting another one of his faves. He promised he wasn't drunk and acknowledged that he's "new to this" when it comes to tweeting.

"I'm deleting this app in the morning," he joked. "S--- is impossible to get right."

Hov is the first rapper to ever be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame . In addition to Jay, musicians Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, James “Jimmy Jam” Harris III, Terry Lewis, Max Martin and Motown Records founder Berry Gordy, Jr. are 2017 inductees.

In honor of his induction, fellow artists saluted Jay Z for his venerable music career. Rappers Nicki Minaj, Andre 3000, Rakim, Chuck D, Common and more gave props to Hov. You can peep artist’s tributes to Jay Z at Tidal.com .

Check out Jay's stream-of-consciousness thank yous in the tweets below.

