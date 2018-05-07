Prince’s Private Turks & Caicos Island Estate Is Up for Auction

The Prince estate is liquidating some of the late musician’s real estate properties. According to People , the Purple One’s private island getaway palace in Turks and Caicos is up for auction.

The beautiful estate sits on five sandy acres on the island of Providenciales. The 10,000 square-feet compound boasts 6 bedrooms and 6 baths. It also has a tennis court, a 200-foot boating dock, two private beaches and a purple-painted driveway.

The island mansion has all of the amenities of your average home including state-of-the-art kitchen, spacious dining and living rooms, and a gorgeous patio that features panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean and greenery around the island.

Premiere Estates Auction Company is handling the auction, which is set for July 12 with $100,000 deposit required to put you on the list of interested buyers.

“The value is ultimately determined by the market — with a unique property like Prince’s Turks and Caicos estate,” Premiere Estates founder Todd Wohl told People . "We anticipate significant interest and multiple bidders.”

Prince's island compound has been on sale in the real estate market since May 2016. It was valued at $12 million at the time .

Shockingly, Prince didn’t get a chance to fully enjoyed his secluded abode in the islands. Apparently, the home is partially furnished with a few mementos from his 1984 film Purple Rain and a few expensive chairs.

For more information or to tour the property, contact Todd Wohl with Premiere Estates at premiereestates.com . In the meantime, check out some photos from the estate below.

Prince's Turk & Caicos Estate