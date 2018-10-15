Prince’s ‘Controversy': A Guide to Every Track

The fourth album from Prince, Controversy , arrived in 1981, just one year after his third album, Dirty Mind . The album peaked at no. 21 on the Billboard 200, faring better on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, landing at no. 3. It fared better in sales than its predecessor, becoming Prince's second album to go platinum, following the success of his self-title sophomore album in 1979.

Controversy is an important accent in Prince's vast catalog, as it shows glimpses of the crossover superstardom that would greet him just three years later with the massive success of the Purple Rain soundtrack. Like on most of his works, Prince produced, wrote and played every instrument on the album, save for keyboards, drums and vocals on "Jack U Off" which employed the work of The Revolution members Lisa Coleman, Dr. Fink and Bobby Z.

Layered with catchy hooks, dance pop synths, and funk sensibilities, while remaining exploratory in sound, the album serves a bridge between the heavy themes and sonic landscape he began building on Dirty Mind and those that he would perfect on his next album, 1982's quadruple platinum, 1999.

Read on for a track-by-track guide to the album, and links to more detailed stories for each song, taken from Diffuser’s 365 Prince Songs in a Year series.