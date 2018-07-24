The home that helped create career-defining albums from Prince and Michael Jackson is now up for sale.

Former Star Trek actor turned record and movie producer, Craig Huxley, has put the house on the market for $1.9 million . The L-shaped estate covers 2,215 square feet, and features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Admittedly, whoever buys it might wanna be startin' something different on the landscaping front, but the paint colors on the pool-facing side match up nicely with Prince's Super Bowl outfit .

The house is located in Sherman Oaks, California and boasts more than just "awe-inspiring" valley views—it's also the place where music icons Jackson and Prince recorded parts of their two most legendary albums. According to the listing, the home's two studios were used for the production of Purple Rain and Thriller .

Donna Summer and Barry White also recorded songs over the years there. Huxley, who has also mixed songs for Beyoncé, Slash, Snoop Dogg and Paul McCartney, recorded hit TV theme songs in the home too. One of the studios, which features a "cozy space lined with parquet floors," is where the themes for Knots Landing , Walker, Texas Ranger and China Beach were produced.

Built in the 1950s, the house has remained vintage, complete with green shag carpets and wood paneling.