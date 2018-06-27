Prince’s Greatest Hip-Hop Moments

After having been originally dismissive of hip-hop, Prince eventually came to see what made it so vital. We're counting down our 19 favorite times when Prince worked with or was inspired by rappers.

His first foray into the genre was with a diss track, " Dead On It " from The Black Album , which remained in the vaults for seven years, until Warner Bros. put it out in 1994. " I got a silly rapper talking silly shit instead / And the only good rapper is one that's dead ... on it ." Later, he added that " the rapper's problem usually stem from being tone deaf / Pack the house then try to sing / There won't be no one left ."

With the arrival of the New Power Generation in 1991, his Royal Badness began incorporating raps into his music, courtesy of the band's newly hired MC, Tony M. “Well, first I never said I didn’t like rap," Prince said at the time. "I just said that the only good rappers were the ones who were ’dead on it’ — the ones who knew what they were talking about. I didn’t used to like all that braggadocio stuff. ’I’m bad, I’m this. I’m that.'"

“I sat down with Prince and talked about rap," Tony M. added. "He said he didn’t like it until guys like Chuck D and KRS-One came on the scene. Then it started to make sense to him.”

But those early excursions into hip-hop felt tentative and couldn't match the innovative wave of music coming from acts like Public Enemy , A Tribe Called Quest , De La Soul , Dr. Dre and others. It seemed at the time like the man who had revolutionized (pun intended) pop and R&B with seismic releases like 1999 , Purple Rain and Sign O' the Times didn't fully understand the latest sounds and production techniques.

But the Roots ' Questlove , a man whose authority on all things hip-hop is unquestioned, believes that Prince is the embodiment of hip-hop. "When he was giving interviews on the regular to Cynthia Horner in Right On! magazine, he was telling tall tales left and right," he wrote in Rolling Stone . "That was hip-hop. He built a crew, a posse, around his look and his sense of style. That was hip-hop. ... He had parents up in arms over the content of his songs to the point where they had to invent the Parental Advisory warning. Hip-hop, hip-hop, hip-hop."

Quest backed up his claim by writing about the 40 ways in which Prince was hip-hop in an Instagram caption.

Moreover, Prince's influence within the the hip-hop community is clear, and many of the genre's greatest performers and producers have sung his praises. Though notoriously stingy with his endorsement of other musicians, Prince worked with hip-hop artists on a number of occasions, from tapping them to appear on his records, to joining them onstage for impromptu performances. When Entertainment Weekly asked him in 2015 who his favorite artists of the moment were, he listed Kendrick Lamar , Beyonce , Erykah Badu and Rita Ora among his favorites.

Take a trip down memory lane to see 19 times where Prince embraced hip-hop.