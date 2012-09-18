DMX Delivers ‘Awkward’ Testimony in ‘My First Sexual Experience’ Video — Watch

Gino DePinto, AOL Gino DePinto, AOL

Think back to your first sexual experience. Awkward, right? DMX thinks so too. The animated rhymer has given many candid and raw conversations for The BoomBox's "My First" series -- "My First Album I Bought" and "My First Time Meeting My Favorite Rapper" included -- and continues by sharing the memory of losing his virginity at the age of 13.

X laughs when recalling the moment, which is shocking considering he slept with a 26-year-old woman at the time. "Fuck it, it was my cousin's wife," the Undisputed creator admits.

Legal professionals would define that as rape since he was a minor. The 41-year-old Yonkers, N.Y. native notes the lady was "horny" due to some kind of medication when he gave in to his corporal desires. "I was nervous because she was so aggressive," he reveals.

Be prepared to witness X detail his first sexual escapade below.

Watch DMX in "My First Sexual Experience"

Videography by Pierre Verna & Kelly Mahan; Edited by Pierre Verna

