16 Mary J. Blige Songs That Will Give You Good Vibes

Since Mary J. Blige first stepped onto the music scene with her debut album What's the 411 back in 1994, she has been giving fans hit after hit. The queen of hip-hop soul used music to tell her story and give listeners advice on life, love, and loss.

On each of Mary's albums, she has tracks that will also uplift and inspire listeners. From telling people with bad vibes that there won't be any hateration or holleration in this dancerie, to being transparent with her fans, sharing both her highs and lows in life and love, Mary has been like your favorite cousin who won't judge you. She's the sister you go to for advice on love, and the cool aunt who knows how to get the party started.

Before the term "self-care" was coined, Mary was giving fans the blueprint on how to obtain self-love and self-worth. Here are 16 Mary J. Blige songs that will inspire, uplift, and keep the positive vibes flowing.